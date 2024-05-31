Minnesota governor orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen MPD officer Jamal Mitchell

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called for flags to fly at half-staff to honor a Minneapolis police officer ambushed and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Jamal Mitchell, 36, was one of two people killed in a mass shooting Thursday evening in south Minneapolis, officials said. The suspected shooter is also dead.

Flags could be seen lowered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul and Minneapolis City Hall early Friday morning. Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be lowered at all state buildings in Minnesota.

Those who fly flags, including individuals, businesses and other organizations, are encouraged to lower their flags.

WCCO

"Minnesota mourns the loss of Officer Jamal Mitchell, a dedicated public servant and hero in his community who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his neighbors," Walz said in a statement. "Our first responders are first to step in during crisis. We must never take their commitment for granted, and we must ensure they can answer their call of duty without fearing for their own lives. My heart is with the family and loved ones of Officer Mitchell at this time."

Walz also spoke on the tragedy late Thursday evening and highlighted how frequent attacks on law enforcement have become in the state.

"This is one of those instances you'd think is unthinkable, but it's very thinkable because it's happened four times in the last few months, where we've had public safety officers responding to the call people make to 911, rushing into that situation. And in this case, being ambushed and a loss of life for Officer Mitchell," Walz said. "That trauma quickly should turn to anger. And a commitment that this cannot happen. We do not have to live this way. We have got to commit together to do all we can."

Minneapolis Police Chief O'Hara also spoke at length about Mitchell, calling him "a father, son, (fiancé), friend, and a member of MPD since 2022."

"I had the distinct honor of swearing in Jamal as a Minneapolis police officer," O'Hara said.

Officer Jamal Mitchell CNN

Mitchell received recognition for his work in February 2023 after rescuing an elderly couple from a burning home. Bodycam video shows him helping the couple out their front door.

A second police officer was also wounded in the mass shooting, but has since been released from the hospital, and a firefighter also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say two civilians were also hurt, one gravely and one critically. Their identities, and the identity of the suspect, have not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.