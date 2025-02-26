Golfers, Minnesota golf courses rejoicing over late February warmth

It's still February, but a few golf courses in Minnesota and western Wisconsin are already open this week thanks to some unseasonably warm weather.

Golfers are back, from the driving range to the tee box, for the first time since November at Emerald Greens Golf in Hastings, Minnesota.

"We're typically one of the earlier courses to open up," said Paul Suralski, Emerald Greens' operations manager.

Bien Ragudo of Cottage Grove is especially excited.

"Oh man, it's perfect. I mean you can't beat it," said Ragudo.

He and other longtime Minnesotans have observed quite a change in winter weather and outdoor activities.

"Growing up in Minnesota, you could jump off the roofs in the snow. It seems like that's not happening much anymore," said Royce Sampson of Woodbury.

The lack of snow and a fourth-consecutive day of high temperatures in the 40s and 50s are heaven for hard-core golfers.

"Couldn't've imagined I'd be out here today," said 9-year-old Lawrence Bos of St. Paul, who was playing hooky with his dad.

"Last year after I got out eight times in December, January and February, I started getting the itch right away when the weather warmed up a little," said Sampson.

"It's really unheard of, I would say, to have two February openings, back-to-back," said Suralski.

He says there were two major factors in their decision to open one of their two 18-hole courses on Wednesday.

"How wet the course is and the condition of the greens," said Suralski.

TwinCitiesGolf.com lists 10 Minnesota courses currently open, with some like Emerald Greens for walkers only to keep things from getting muddied.

"With the ground being still fairly frozen, there's a little bit of protection there. The damage that we may see is just surface, that'll heal up pretty quickly," said Suralski.

Bos expects a good score on this first time out.

"Pretty good. Mid-seventies," said Bos.

Low scores and high hopes that this early opening to golf season will hold.

"We're going to take it day by day and really just try and stay open as long as we can," said Suralski.