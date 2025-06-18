SCOTUS ruling will bring more people to Minnesota for gender-affirming care, advocates say

Why LGBTQ+ advocates expect more people to travel to Minnesota

Why LGBTQ+ advocates expect more people to travel to Minnesota

In a landmark decision on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law restricting medical treatments — like puberty blockers and hormone therapy — for transgender minors.

Twenty-six other states have laws with similar restrictions to Tennessee. With this latest news, LGBTQ+ advocates say they expect to see more people traveling to Minnesota, and even moving to Minnesota to seek gender-affirming care.

"We are seeing a just plethoria of folks moving here to Minnesota just to get basic human care," said Andi Otto, executive director of Twin Cities Pride.

House Republicans in Minnesota introduced a similar bill this past session banning gender-affirming care, but it didn't make it out of committee.

While advocates say there's fear Minnesota could see similar restrictions, Otto said Minnesota's 2023 trans refuge bill gives him reassurance.

"I continue to have faith in our legislators and our government to make those decisions and keep Minnesota exactly what it's supposed to be, and that's a state that you're free to be yourself," Otto said.

Also on Wednesday, it was also announced the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline would no longer connect those in need of help to the Trevor Project, which helps LGBTQ+ individuals in crisis.

"It's really tragic to have these two decisions come on the same day," said Kat Rohn, executive director for OutFront Minnesota. "To see that actually enacted and moved forward is a really hurtful blow to kids who need all the support they can get."

Otto said the timing of this announcement during Pride Month is not a coincidence.