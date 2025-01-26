Minnesota Frost roar back from their 2nd shutout loss, beat Boston Fleet 5-2

Taylor Heise and Brooke McQuigge scored first-period goals 84 seconds apart and the Minnesota Frost bounced back from their second shutout loss of the season to snap a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

Minnesota had scored just four goals during a string that started with a 3-2 shootout loss to New York, a 4-2 loss to Montréal and a 1-0 loss to Ottawa behind goalkeeper Gwyneth Philips. There have been three shutouts in the PWHL this season and Minnesota has been on the losing end of two.

Heise scored twice and Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her league-leading sixth goal in the third period and added assists on both of Heise's goals to increase her league-leading point total to 14.

Heise got the Frost on the board with her goal at the 11:04 mark of the first period and McQuigge scored her third goal of the season at the 12:30 mark and the team led, 2-0 after a period. Hilary Knight scored her fifth goal of the season to get the Fleet within one midway through the second period but Heise netted her second two minutes later. Susanna Tapani scored for Boston get back within a goal in the fourth minute of the third period but the Frost answered two minutes later on Katy Knoll's first goal of the season. Coyne Schofield added her insurance goal at 11:14.

Nicole Hensley got the win in goal with 26 saves on 28 Boston shots on goal. Emma Söderberg took the loss for the Fleet after making 22 saves on 27 shots.

Minnesota (5-3-2-4) will host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday. Boston (3-2-2-5) will play host to the New York Sirens on Friday.