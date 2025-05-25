Warmth sticks around through Memorial Day, expect showers on Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from May 25, 2025

The warmth is here to stay through Memorial Day, with the next chance for showers being Tuesday.

Our quiet pattern continues with just a few passing clouds under the control of high pressure.

Temperatures will gradually creep up into the low 70s and return there Monday afternoon for Memorial Day.

WCCO meteorologists are keeping an eye on air quality alerts wildfire smoke continues to drift down into the state. As of 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, it appears that wildfire smoke is causing air quality in the Twin Cities to drop down to "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in parts of northwestern Minnesota.

Models have been consistently showing some scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system shouldn't be too impactful with amounts generally less than a quarter inch.

The rain will briefly knock highs back into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, before climbing back up to the 70s and 80s by next weekend.