Sunday will start sunny, end rainy and windy

Sunday will start off sunny but end rainy and windy. The wind will pull down wildfire smoke from the northwest, placing Minnesota under an air quality alert until 11 p.m.

Overnight showers give way to sunshine, but more clouds and spotty showers will drop in Sunday evening.

Behind Sunday morning's cold front, expect temps to be a little cooler, but still comfy in the low 70s.

Winds will be blustery this afternoon with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The northwest flow will pull more wildfire smoke across the area and will briefly impact air quality.

Some showers will linger into Monday, and will help make for our coolest day of the week with highs only in the 60s.

This unsettled pattern looks to break by Tuesday with high pressure building at the surface and aloft. This will promote more sunshine and a warming forecast as highs climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.

There is the potential for more storms late next week, but some uncertainty with timing. Stay with WCCO as meteorologist fine tune this forecast.