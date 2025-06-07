Watch CBS News
Weather

Spotty showers knock temperatures back into the low 70s, wildfire smoke returns

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from June 7, 2025
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from June 7, 2025 03:19

Winds from the northwest will pull wildfire smoke back into Minnesota skies over the weekend, as well a chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

Smoke will hang around until Monday, impacting the air quality. 

Another wave of upper-level energy will swing by on Saturday, creating a chance for pop-up showers and storms throughout the afternoon.

A chance for a thin line of rain arrives overnight Saturday with a quick-moving cold front.

The cold front will knock temperatures back with highs back into the low 70s on Sunday. 

After some sunshine to start Sunday, more clouds and spotty showers drop in Sunday evening that will last through Monday morning.

Monday will make for our coolest day with highs only reaching the 60s. 

This unsettled pattern looks to break by Tuesday with high pressure building at the surface and aloft. This will promote more sunshine and a warming forecast as highs climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.

There is the potential for more storms late next week, but there is some uncertainty with timing. Stay with WCCO as meteorologists fine tune this forecast. 

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.