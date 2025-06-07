Spotty showers knock temperatures back into the low 70s, wildfire smoke returns

Winds from the northwest will pull wildfire smoke back into Minnesota skies over the weekend, as well a chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

Smoke will hang around until Monday, impacting the air quality.

Another wave of upper-level energy will swing by on Saturday, creating a chance for pop-up showers and storms throughout the afternoon.

A chance for a thin line of rain arrives overnight Saturday with a quick-moving cold front.

The cold front will knock temperatures back with highs back into the low 70s on Sunday.

After some sunshine to start Sunday, more clouds and spotty showers drop in Sunday evening that will last through Monday morning.

Monday will make for our coolest day with highs only reaching the 60s.

This unsettled pattern looks to break by Tuesday with high pressure building at the surface and aloft. This will promote more sunshine and a warming forecast as highs climb back into the 80s by Wednesday.

There is the potential for more storms late next week, but there is some uncertainty with timing. Stay with WCCO as meteorologists fine tune this forecast.