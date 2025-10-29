With 44,000 Minnesotans set to lose SNAP benefits, food shelves prep for demand

In just two days, 42 million Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food will lose them. Minnesota food shelves continue to stock away, day by day.

"We need to meet a need and gap for food right now" said Joe Boyd, pastor of Grace Fellowship in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

The gap, Boyd says, is because of SNAP. Grace Fellowship is trying to get ahead of expected demand come Nov. 1.

"Coming this weekend, there will be families that are depending on that to provide food, mainly for children," Boyd said.

He is calling on the community to band together, too. Because of the federal government shutdown, more than 44,000 Minnesotans will lose benefits.

Community Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP), a local food assistance nonprofit, says it costs them $85,000 a month to help the families already coming to them — that's before an expected surge when SNAP benefits run out.

"For many of us, the holidays are coming in, we're thinking about presents, holiday meals," said Kalleah Kennedy of CEAP. "For a lot of our neighbors coming in, they're thinking about what can I get on the table right now."

If you're looking to help out, they say financial and non-parishable donations are key.

"If everybody does something, nobody has to do everything and a lot of people get helped in the process," Boyd said.

Click here to learn more about CEAP and how you can help.