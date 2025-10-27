Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz set to announce emergency funding for food shelves amid shutdown

Minnesota's food shelves are set to get a funding boost amid surging demand stemming from the ongoing government shutdown.

Gov. Tim Walz's office said he will announce "emergency one-time funding to support food shelves across the state amid threats to federal food assistance" on Monday.

Walz will hold a 10 a.m. news conference at a local food shelf to make the announcement, his office said.

More than 440,000 Minnesotans will lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits on Saturday without a solution to the shutdown. The state's food banks are bracing for an increased need for their services, even as they struggle to meet the existing need. The Food Group, a Minnesota nonprofit, said visits to food shelves in the state rose 18% between 2023 and 2024.

The Trump administration has said it will not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP benefits flowing. The program helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 and is now the second-longest on record.