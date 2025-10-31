SNAP benefits expire at midnight. Here's where to find food assistance in Minnesota, and how to help.

More than 440,000 Minnesotans are set to lose food assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Saturday at midnight, and food shelves across the state are preparing for an unprecedented wave of need.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency state funding will go to support food shelves across Minnesota.

"This is meant to be a bridge," Walz said during a news conference at the Open Door Pantry in Eagan, Minnesota. "It will not make up and backfill everything that is going to drop off starting on Saturday."

Communities are also stepping up to help fill the gap. Washington County approved $250,000 in one-time funding in anticipation of the loss. The money will be sent to 10 area food shelves and allocated based on need.

In Minneapolis, the nonprofit Alight says it's hosting a "Reverse Trick or Treat" event on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon. It's collecting grocery cards at its Minneapolis hub to help nearly 400 refugee families affected by the cuts.

Across the Twin Cities, several restaurants are also offering free meals to folks in need, including Shakopee Bowl, Hope Breakfast Bar and Lock and Dam Eatery.

The Food Group, a statewide agency, says even a small donation or grocery gift card can make an immediate difference. That sentiment is echoed by the Community Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP), a metro food assistance nonprofit, which says financial and non-perishable donations are key.

Food insecurity in Minnesota was already at a record high in 2024. There were 9 million visits to food shelves across the state, up 1.4 million from 2023 and nearly 2.5 times higher than pre-pandemic levels set in 2019.

Stalemate drags on between Democrats, Republicans

The federal government has now been shut down for 31 days as of Friday, and Capitol Hill is empty after the Senate adjourned once again on Thursday without a vote to reopen the government.

Overnight Friday on social media, President Trump called on Republican leaders to sidestep the Senate's filibuster rule requiring 60 votes so they can pass a bill to end the shutdown without Democrats.

Mr. Trump also railed against the Affordable Care Act, demanding that Democrats fix it, despite proposing for years he had a solution.

Both sides of the aisle remain hopeful bipartisan talks could ramp up soon.

"There is one way out of this, the easy way, the obvious way, and that is for the Democrats to do their job and vote for the CR," said Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"This is not a fight for Democrats or Republicans," said Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "It's a fight for the American people, and we're gonna stand on the side of the health care of the American people."

A federal judge has yet to rule in a case involving 25 states — including Minnesota and Wisconsin — that sued the federal government in the hopes of forcing the use of a contingency fund to continue paying food assistance benefits.