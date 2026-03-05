Husband of Minnesota soldier killed in Kuwait plans memorial greenhouse

The husband of the Minnesota soldier killed last weekend in Kuwait says he hopes to honor her with a memorial greenhouse.

Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, 39, died Sunday during an attack by an unmanned aircraft system at Port Shuaiba, says the U.S. Department of Defense. As of Thursday, there have been six confirmed American casualties since the U.S. and Israel began a joint attack on Iran early Saturday.

Nicole Amor was serving in the U.S. Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa, and had served in the military for more than a quarter century.

She was set to return home to White Bear Lake, Minnesota, on Tuesday, according to her husband, Joey Amor. The couple have two children: a high school senior and a fourth grader.

"She was almost home," said Joey Amor on Tuesday. "You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen. And for her to be one of the first, it hurts."

In a social media post Wednesday, Joey Amor honored his wife as "an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend." He also said she loved gardening, through which "she found peace and joy."

"One of the things I would love to do in her honor is build a greenhouse — a place that would have made her incredibly happy and at peace. A space where her love for growing things can continue to live on," wrote Joey Amor.

A GoFundMe account set up to fund the greenhouse has raised more than $35,000 as of late Thursday morning.

"I like you, I love you, I am in love with you. You are my best friend, and now you will be missed dearly," wrote Joey Amor.

Earlier this week, White Bear Lake Mayor Mary Nicklawske order flags to be flown at half-staff in the city in Nicole Amor's honor.

Nicole Amor and her husband, Joey Amor. U.S. Army Reserve/Joey Amor via AP

Joey Amor's full statement

Today I share the hardest news of my life. My wife, SFC Nicole Amor, passed away while serving our country.

Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain. Nicole had a way of being everyone's mother and best friend at the same time.

She loved with all of her heart, and she always knew exactly when to throw that perfectly timed sarcastic remark your way. That was her; strong, loving, and real. She was loved so greatly by so many people, and she loved each and every one of you right back.

Over the past days I've seen so many memories of my beautiful wife being shared, and I am deeply grateful to read every single story. Each one paints the same picture, the incredible woman we all knew and loved, and who loved us just as deeply in return.

Nicole was an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. The world is dimmer without her light in it, but her love and the impact she made will live on in all of us.

Nicole, you were and always will be the love of my life. Your light will live on through our children and through everyone who had the blessing of knowing you. We will carry you with us forever.

So many people have reached out asking what they can do to help our family during this time. The truth is, the support, prayers, and stories about Nicole have already meant more to us than I can possibly explain.

Nicole loved gardening. It was one of the places where she found peace and joy. One of the things I would love to do in her honor is build a greenhouse — a place that would have made her incredibly happy and at peace. A space where her love for growing things can continue to live on.

Several people have suggested creating a GoFundMe to help make that possible. I struggled with the idea at first, but I know how much Nicole meant to so many of you, and I know many of you have been asking how you can help. If you feel moved to contribute, we will be using those funds to build a greenhouse in Nicole's honor — a living space that reflects the love, warmth, and life she brought into this world.

More than anything, please continue sharing your memories of her. Hearing the stories of how Nicole touched your lives has meant the world to our family. Thank you all for loving her the way you did.

Heavenly Father, Today we remember Nicole — a loving wife, a devoted mother, a faithful soldier, and a light in the lives of so many. Thank You for the time we were given with her, for her strength, her laughter, and the love she gave so freely.

Thank You for the way she cared for others and the way she brought warmth and life wherever she went. Lord, hold Nicole close in Your eternal peace. Watch over her as she rests in Your presence. Please comfort our hearts as we carry the weight of missing her.

Give us strength for each day, and help us honor her life by loving each other the way she loved us. May the memories we share keep her spirit alive in our home, and may the work of our hands continue the goodness she brought into this world.

Until we meet again, we place Nicole in Your care. Amen.

I like you, I love you, I am in love with you. You are my best friend, and now you will be missed dearly.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is March 4, 2026.