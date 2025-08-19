Minnesota firefighter killed, driver seriously hurt in Iron Range ATV crash, police say

A northern Minnesota community is mourning a local firefighter who was found dead Saturday following an ATV accident.

The Cherry Fire Department announced the death of 26-year-old Tia Muller, of Chisholm, on its Facebook page Sunday.

The crash happened in the Iron Range Off Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area in Gilbert, according to the city's police department.

Tia Muller Cherry Fire Dept.

Tia Muller and the ATV's driver, 25-year-old Johnathan Muller, were found on Saturday morning by other ATV riders, though police believe the accident likely occurred on Friday evening.

Jonathan Muller, also of Chisholm, was found alive with serious injuries and was airlifted to a Duluth hospital, but police say Tia Muller was found pinned underneath the ATV and had died from her injuries.

"At this time we don't have the words to say other than thank you and rest in peace," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "Tia, (Tinker Bell) you will be truly missed. Our hearts as a department are hurting."

Gilbert is located about 60 miles northwest of Duluth.