Minnesota officials warn about fire danger after dry weather leads to early bans on open burns

Part of Minnesota is under a burn ban. Here's what you need to know.

A grass fire happened Thursday in Corcoran, northwest of the Twin Cities — and it might not be the last one the state sees in the immediate future.

"In Minnesota, it's typical to see an increase in wildfire activity in late March into April, after the snow pack starts to recede," Karen Harrison from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said.

The fire in Corocan covered nearly 20 acres of land.

"Minnesota has over 1,500 wildfires every year," Harrison said.

The DNR works to educate and protect people from contributing to wildfire, as 90% of those are caused by people.

The dryness and color of grass seen in Minnesota right now is the sole reason why fires can spread so quickly.

The state's drought map shows a wide range of drought conditions across the region, but Minnesota's top firefighter says people everywhere should exercise caution.

WCCO

"It can happen anywhere, this isn't just a rural issue," Daniel Krier, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, said. "I have been to fires where the whole backyard is burned because of accidents that have happened."

Dry spring conditions led to early bans on open burns.

"We have 15 counties in central and east central Minnesota right now on spring burning restrictions," Harrison said on Thursday.

Krier asks people to avoid burning things that can be picked up by the wind.

"Clean, dry wood is the way to go. Don't burn grass, don't burn leaves. Always, always, always have the source of extinguishment nearby," Krier said. "We don't want anyone to be hurt when they're just trying to enjoy Minnesota."