Minnesota feels its first winter blast of the season

Today will be even colder and windier, with morning lows in the 20s and highs barely above freezing. Wind chills will stay in the teens for most of the day with gusts near 30 mph.

It's possible a few — albeit non-impactful — snow showers try to pop-up across the Arrowhead and western Wisconsin, but most models show that east of the metro.

As winds pick up today, wind chills stay in the teens all day after starting in single digits across greater Minnesota.

Monday will still be cold, but not as windy as the metro begins to rebound with highs back in the mid-upper 30s.

Overall, next week looks quieter with some sunshine and temps closer to average in the mid-to-upper 40s starting Tuesday.