Minnesota farmer uses innovate approach to keep flock healthy amid bird flu outbreak

Farmers are employing this unlikely tool to help stave off bird flu

A western Minnesota farmer says his innovative approach is keeping his flock healthy amid the increasing threat of bird flu to the state's chickens and turkeys.

"This has been one of the craziest times because in the past it would come, we'd have it for a few months, and it would go away," Jake Vlaminck, president of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association, said.

But Vlaminck said he and other turkey farmers have been dealing with H5N1 for three straight years. His family operates Fahlun Farms, which was hit hard by the flu in 2023. That's when he decided to buy a laser to keep away ducks and geese — the main carriers of bird flu.

"We've been able to cut our mortality down in about half, and I want to attribute a lot of that to these lasers," Vlaminck said.

He isn't alone. Over the past two years, Minnesota poultry farmers have installed 100 bird lasers throughout the state. During that time, Vlaminck said the mortality rate for commercial turkeys and chickens dropped from 4 million to 2 million statewide.

Humans can't see the laser during the day, but the birds can. Their eyes pick up a green beam, which causes them to fly away from the turkeys. For people, it's visible at night. He installed his first laser on top of a barn.

Vlaminck's second laser is attached to the top of that windmill tower. Both lasers on his farm cover about 500 feet.

They cross over each other, covering the entire farm. Their sequences vary, so migratory birds don't get used to their patterns. Vlaminck said there's hope a bird flu vaccine will eventually be available, but until then, he'll keep his lasers running, 24/7.

"To me, it's been a big difference. And I've seen results throughout the state," Vlaminck said.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers discussed more funding for poultry farmers to help them acquire bird lasers in order to combat H5N1.