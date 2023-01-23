Watch CBS News
Minnesota families explore education options at school choice week event

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This year's school choice week kicked off with a big event at the Children's Museum in St. Paul, Monday.

Students from five area schools spent much of the day at the museum celebrating in song and dance as well as time to explore the museum.

Educators said this week is about making sure parents have all the information they need to make the best choice for their child when it comes to their education. 

They said the pandemic has taken its toll on educators, families and students for the past several years. Last summer, WCCO reported statewide test assessments showed students were struggling in math and science as a result.

A new study from the Nation School Choice Awareness Foundation showed more than half of parents across the country have recently or are currently considering new options for their child's education.

In Minnesota there's seven options for students - traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online schools and home schooling.

Learning pods also really took off during the pandemic as a way for small groups to get social interaction while learn together.

Educators said it's all about finding the best learning environment for your student not to just "get by" but thrive. 

"We want to put our kids first," said Katie Misukanis, executive director of Opportunity for All Kids. "In order for us to be an economically sustainable [and] retain our Minnesotans and have a great way of life, we need to start pushing on the public schools and we need to have the parents have the options."  

There are more than 370 events and learning opportunities planned this month for school choice week including a rally at the Capitol on Wednesday for education saving accounts. 

