Act fast to save money on your trip to savor Minnesota's fall colors

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanks to our hot, dry summer, those fall colors have been popping up earlier than usual, especially up north.

But if you're planning on staying up there to take in the orange and red leaves, it could cost you some green.

Many Minnesotans say they plan to become tourists in their own state, following the trail of colors up north.

"It's an experience that you have to try out with your family. You go up, it's a beautiful drive, two and a half hours to Duluth. Look at all the leaves and different types of trees," said Raeisha Williams of Minneapolis.

"It is like a bouquet that you can't imagine because all of a sudden, you've got this yellow over here and then you've got the deep reds and you've got the oranges and then you've got a green, maybe a deep green but it just," said Ellen Burke of St. Paul. "You could never put it together and nature does on its own."

But the countdown is already on. Overnight temperatures on the North Shore have already dipped below freezing.

"Between now and the end of September would be a good time to head there," Benedict said.

WCCO found hotel prices for next weekend in Duluth's Canal Park and up the North Shore will set you back at least $200 a night. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there's an easy way to save money and have a full fall experience.

"Camping is actually really popular in Minnesota in the fall. There are a lot of people that take that opportunity to spend even more of their time outdoors, seeing those fall colors than just going out during the day and then staying in a hotel or a cabin for the night," Williams said.

There are more than 5,000 campsites in Minnesota's state parks and forests, but it's important to remember they also require reservations. The DNR has a website where you can quickly make a reservation, even if you make a last-minute trip up north.

And with weather like this, that doesn't sound like a bad idea.