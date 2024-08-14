Minnesota lawmakers approved recent election law changes. Here's what you need to know before November.

Here’s what you need to know about Minnesota’s recent election law changes

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Closing the door on Minnesota's primary elections Tuesday means campaigns are kicking it into high gear towards the general election, where there will be the presidential contest and key federal and state races on the ballot. This November also marks the first major election since new state election laws took effect.

The state legislature in 2023 and most recently this session passed policies aimed at expanding access and increasing protections for voters and poll workers.

Here's what you need to know.

Pre-voter registration for 16- and 17-year-olds

Minnesotans who are 16 and 17 can pre-register to vote so as soon as they turn 18 and are legally eligible to vote, they will be automatically registered to vote and can cast a ballot.

Voting instructions available in languages other than English

Voting instructions for all state elections effective this year will be available on Election Day in the three most commonly spoken languages other than English in Minnesota, which are Spanish, Hmong and Somali. These "How to Vote" details will be posted in polling places and available to voters once they get their ballot.

The secretary of state's office will work with the state demographer to identify additional "minority districts" where 3% or more of the people living there speak English "less than very well." Materials in those areas will be translated into the respective non-English language most commonly spoken.

Permanent absentee voter list

Voters can choose to enroll in a permanent absentee voter list to receive an absentee ballot each election. For those voters who sign up, it would eliminate the step of filling out an application to request an absentee ballot and automatically send one instead.

Voting absentee allows Minnesotans to vote by mail 46 days before the election, according to the secretary of state's office. The state has allowed "no excuse" absentee voting for the last decade, meaning you don't have to provide a reason to vote this way.

Right to be absent from work to vote

Under state law, Minnesotans have the right to take time off work in order to vote without losing pay or taking any sort of vacation or paid leave. The "right to be absent" in order to vote expanded to include any time during the early voting period, not just on Election Day.

No campaigning near polling places

During voting hours, people cannot wear clothes or distribute materials displaying logos, names or the likeness of a candidate, political party or issue on the ballot. It applies to polling places during early voting and on Election Day.

Felon voting rights

Minnesotans no longer in prison but still are serving probation or parole are allowed to participate in elections. Previously, people with felony convictions had to wait for those rights to be restored when their sentence was complete. The law has withstood legal challenges.

For more changes to election policy, the secretary of state's website has a list here.