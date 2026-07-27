Gov. Tim Walz addresses northern Minnesota wildfires at Monday briefing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to visit Ely Monday morning and provide updates about the effects of the ongoing wildfires that have devastated 72,500 acres of forest in the U.S. and Canada.

Parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reopened for day use on Monday after nearly two weeks of closure. U.S. Forest Service officials say if there's no significant wildfire activity in the coming days, some entry points to the forest could reopen for overnight use on Thursday.

Businesses that rely on summer tourists welcomed the news.

Ely City Council Member Emily Roose said everyone from canoe trip outfitters to local restaurants are feeling the impact of canceled trips to the Boundary Waters. Roose said she hoped people will return, stressing that the city itself is open for businesses and there are areas outside of the Boundary Waters themselves that are safe to camp in and explore.

Forest service officials are managing three large fires within the Boundary Waters: the 4,958 acre Little Knife fire, the 37,837 Bear Trap fire and the 17,236 acre Thumb fire. The Thumb fire is 56% contained as of Monday morning, while the other two are both 38% contained.

There are several other fires within the Superior National Forest ranging in size from 15 acres to 12,000 acres.

Officials say they expect Monday to be the warmest of the next few days. Afternoon thunderstorms could bring more lightning and the potential for more fire starts, they said.

This story will be updated.