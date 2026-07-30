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Another hot, humid day in Twin Cities Thursday, then a brief cooldown

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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The Twin Cities will see one more hot and humid day on Thursday before a brief cooldown to end the week.

Highs will be near 90 in the afternoon, with some passing clouds. A ripple of energy from the Dakotas will slide in Thursday night, bringing some storms to western and northern Minnesota. Some of them could turn severe, with wind being the main threat.

Friday will bring highs in the upper 70s and wet weather from the metro southward in the morning hours.

Highs will return to the mid-80s over the weekend.

A cold front with storm chances should arrive early next week, dropping highs once again.

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