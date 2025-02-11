Watch CBS News
Local News

Where in Minnesota saw the coldest temperatures overnight?

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 11, 2025 03:13

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is in the midst of experiencing a stretch of cold air, but which areas in the state saw the coldest air Tuesday, and just how cold did it get?

Up in northern Minnesota, Brimson saw the coldest air in the state overnight, recording an observed low temperature of minus 35 degrees. Tower, Embarrass and Kabetogama were among other areas in the north that saw temps as low as minus 30.

list-center-2.png
Coldest low temperatures on Feb. 11, 2025. WCCO

Central Minnesota saw low temps between minus 16 and minus 21 degrees, while further to the south, the Twin Cities' observed low temperature hovered around minus 8 degrees. 

observed-lows-state.png
Observed low temperature on Feb. 11, 2025. WCCO

Tuesday was the fourth day in February so far that the Twin Cities area has experienced sub-zero temperatures. January saw 12 days at or below zero degrees.

According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, the bitter cold will be sticking around for the next 10 days or so, excluding a brief respite on Friday. That means it's possible February could log 12 days at or below zero, he said. 

subzero-day-count.png
Days at or below zero in the Twin Cities so far this season. WCCO

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to only reach about 3 degrees. There's a chance for snow on Wednesday in northern Minnesota. 

Mike Augustyniak contributed to this report.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.