Where in Minnesota saw the coldest temperatures overnight?

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is in the midst of experiencing a stretch of cold air, but which areas in the state saw the coldest air Tuesday, and just how cold did it get?

Up in northern Minnesota, Brimson saw the coldest air in the state overnight, recording an observed low temperature of minus 35 degrees. Tower, Embarrass and Kabetogama were among other areas in the north that saw temps as low as minus 30.

Coldest low temperatures on Feb. 11, 2025. WCCO

Central Minnesota saw low temps between minus 16 and minus 21 degrees, while further to the south, the Twin Cities' observed low temperature hovered around minus 8 degrees.

Observed low temperature on Feb. 11, 2025. WCCO

Tuesday was the fourth day in February so far that the Twin Cities area has experienced sub-zero temperatures. January saw 12 days at or below zero degrees.

According to NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames, the bitter cold will be sticking around for the next 10 days or so, excluding a brief respite on Friday. That means it's possible February could log 12 days at or below zero, he said.

Days at or below zero in the Twin Cities so far this season. WCCO

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to only reach about 3 degrees. There's a chance for snow on Wednesday in northern Minnesota.

