Minnesota chef receives backlash for turning popular cyclist coffee shop to modern bistro

A local chef says opening her dream spot has turned into a nightmare.

"When I posted, I read a review and it's just, it's just so ugly" said Chef Molly Krinhop, who owns Molly's in Saint Bonifacius.

Krinhop recently left her own establishment early for mental health reasons, laid out in a now viral Facebook post:

I left work early today because I needed space to process the weight of the public attacks and targeted negativity... Posted by Molly's in St. Boni on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The chef purchased the Saint Bonifacius spot in 2023, turning a casual bike path pitstop up a notch.

"People wanted me to stay and remain a coffee shop. I spent $45,000 to go to culinary school" said Krinhop.

Modern day "Molly's" was once Saint Boni Bistro, a popular place amongst cyclists. Now, online reviews say she's turning away the people riding or running past her front door.

It's the Dakota Rail Trail that sits steps from Molly's, and the owner says if you're on it, that doesn't mean you're not invited.

When WCCO asked Krinhop if it's true when those say she's rude, mean and against cyclists... she said: "No. I wouldn't have done everything I did last summer and what I'm doing this summer."

Krinhop claims she planned a "grab & go" breakfast menu for summer 2025 before the conversation went viral — a menu she offered last summer too.

"I won't make it if I continue to cater to what their needs are" said Krinhop, saying, the solo coffee orders and constant restroom use is hard to manage. "To have people trashing me, it just brought me to a really bad low."