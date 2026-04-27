Minnesota Capitol hosts 3rd annual Somali Day with rally in support of embattled community

Dozens of people are gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday for the third annual Somali Day celebration.

Faith leaders, elected officials, activists and two dozen organizations from across Minnesota are taking part in the rally, which began with a morning news conference.

It's estimated that well over 100 people gathered in the rotunda Monday morning, with a variety of speakers turning out to show support for Somali Minnesotans.

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The gathering comes after the Feeding Our Future fraud indictments and Operation Metro Surge, which targeted members of the Somali community. Speakers say it's more important than ever to come together for unity and acceptance.

"We worked hard, built businesses, raised families and became an integral part of the fabric of this state," said community activist Malika Dahir.

State Sen. Jim Abeler, a Republican who has shown support for Somali Minnesotans, was also on hand, as well as Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman, who was shot multiple times inside his home last June in a politically motivated attack. He spoke about unity and bringing people together.

This story will be updated.