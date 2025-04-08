Minnesota bill would define Hmong soldiers who fought during Laos "Secret War" as veterans

How Hmong soldiers in Minnesota are fighting to get veterans benefits

The CIA recruited and trained thousands of Hmong people to fight on behalf of Americans during a clandestine operation in Laos during the Vietnam War, known as the "Secret War."

Now, those soldiers hope Minnesota lawmakers will honor their legacy and give them official veteran status. Fewer than 1,000 of them live in the state today.

"We fought alongside the United States because we believe in its mission to defend freedom and democracy in Laos throughout Southeast Asia," said Pa Xang Vang, who fought in the war and now is executive director of Secret Guerrilla Unit Veterans and Families of the USA. "I urge you to recognize our service and honor our sacrifice."

Two dozen special guerrilla unit fighters wore their uniforms as they observed testimony during the Minnesota Senate state government committee on Tuesday.

Changing state law to define them as veterans would unlock state veterans benefits like the Minnesota GI bill or access to the state's veterans homes.

They still wouldn't qualify for federal benefits like VA health care.

"Minnesota is home to one of the largest small communities in the United States, one that has a rich cultural, economic, social fabric of a state and nation, yet too many of our veterans remain unrecognized," said John B Vang with the Minnesota AAPI Veterans Association. "This isn't merely a policy question. It's a matter of dignity, compassion and humanity. We must not allow the bureaucratic barriers to overshadow the immense courage and sacrifices of these veterans."

Lawmakers shared their gratitude for their service. But not everyone on the Senate panel Tuesday was on board with expanding veteran status.

"I wholeheartedly agree with the pursuit that you're making, however I'm going to be voting against this today, and it is a tough one for me. It truly is. But I'm very protective of what that status means," said Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, who is a member of the Minnesota National Guard and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Several Republicans and Democrats alike are sponsoring the House version of the proposal, but key lawmakers on veterans' issues reached a compromise in their committee's large budget package to give special recognition for the Hmong soldiers as veterans of the Secret War, but it would limit the veteran benefits they could access.

Both the House and Senate will iron out the details of the state's spending plan, which includes policy changes, before session ends next month.