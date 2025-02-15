Minnesota bakeries struggling to stay afloat due to skyrocketing egg prices

Bakeries are feeling the brunt of the egg price surge

The bird flu is leading to skyrocketing egg prices in Minnesota and across the country.

Consumers are feeling the strain at grocery stores, while bakeries are finding themselves at a crossroads.

The rising cost of eggs, a key ingredient in many baked goods, is putting a strain on small businesses like Angel Food Bakery & Coffee Bar in St. Louis Park.

Millions of laying hens have been lost due to the bird flu, driving up costs from the farm to the kitchen.

Taylor Taronno, Angel Food Bakery & Coffee Bar Supervisor, says the egg prices from their vendor have nearly doubled hurting their bottom line. She says they've had to adjust their prices to stay afloat.

"The cupcakes take eggs, cookies take eggs, donuts, everything takes eggs and it is so costly," Taronno said.

According to CBS News' price tracker, a dozen eggs will cost nearly $5 today. In 2019, it was just under $2.

The agriculture department predicts egg prices could increase another 20% this year.

"In this day and age, eggs are gold," Taronno said.

CBS News is tracking the change in prices of everyday household expenses — from food to utilities and even rent — across the country.