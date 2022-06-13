Minnesota Aurora FC meets namesake zebra baby at Como Zoo

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota sports team got to meet its namesake at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul Monday.

The baby zebra is named Aurora in honor of the state's pre-professional women's soccer team.

Players visited Aurora at her enclosure this afternoon.

The foal was born last month to Minnie and Ulysses. She is available for sponsorship.

The Zoo says sponsoring an animal is a unique way to help wildlife conservation efforts.