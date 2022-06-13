Watch CBS News
Aurora FC

Minnesota Aurora FC meets namesake zebra baby at Como Zoo

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Aurora FC Meets Namesake Zebra Baby At Como Zoo
Minnesota Aurora FC Meets Namesake Zebra Baby At Como Zoo 00:21

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota sports team got to meet its namesake at Como Park Zoo in St. Paul Monday.

The baby zebra is named Aurora in honor of the state's pre-professional women's soccer team.

Players visited Aurora at her enclosure this afternoon.

The foal was born last month to Minnie and Ulysses. She is available for sponsorship.

The Zoo says sponsoring an animal is a unique way to help wildlife conservation efforts.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 3:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.