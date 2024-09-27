Minnesota attorney general backs ATF rule aimed at preventing illegal gun trafficking

Only 13% of Minnesota law enforcement agencies share info on weapons traces

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he's joined a coalition of 22 U.S. attorneys general in supporting a federal rule aimed at stopping illegal gun trafficking.

The rule, made by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), requires private gun sellers to obtain a license and perform background checks on potential buyers.

On Tuesday, the coalition filed a brief arguing the rule "is necessary to protect public safety and prevent domestic abusers and other dangerous individuals from illegally obtaining guns."

In a statement, Ellison said the rule is intended to make it more difficult for dangerous individuals to illegally get a gun.

In June, a federal judge in Texas granted a preliminary injunction against enforcing the rule. The brief is asking the court to reverse the court order.

A recent WCCO investigation showed an in-depth look inside the ATF National Tracing Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, which aims to help solve gun crimes across the country. Last year, the center received 645,000 requests. In 2022, Minnesota agencies sent information on 5,327 crime guns to the center, which is up 14% from 2021.

As a result of the investigation, DFL Sen. Ron Latz intends to introduce legislation to require all law enforcement agencies in the state to trace crime guns.