The push to make the "100 deadliest days of summer" less lethal on Minnesota roads

MINNEAPOLIS – At least nine people didn't make it home this weekend.

"All of those fatalities have a face and a name, and they're somebody's loved one," said Lisa Kons with the Minnesota Safety Council.

We're right in the midst of what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer – from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

"It surprises us whenever we see a traffic fatality because we work in traffic safety, but to see as many crashes and fatalities that occurred over the weekend was devastating," Kons said.

Kons is working to change the outcome of this summer.

"Be the one paying attention, well rested, not impaired, get a sober driver, and let's turn that around so we're the safer ones on the road, versus really focusing on those dangerous days," Kons said.

Speeding spiked during the pandemic, when drivers found themselves on empty roads. In 2021, 488 lives were lost, the most since 2007.

"Since the pandemic, we would think there's more traffic now, more people out, but that speed has not decreased," she said. "The faster you go, the harder you crash, and more likely you are to be injured or killed in an automobile crash."

So far this year, speed is the number one contributing factor to deadly crashes in Minnesota. Up next is alcohol, not wearing seatbelts, and distracted driving.

Lawmakers recently closed a loophole in the hands-free law, which now explicitly prohibits drivers from holding a cellphone with one or both hands.

"By paying attention and by really watching what's going on on the road really helps you as the driver," she said.

Traffic deaths are down slightly this year compared to last, with 134 lives lost so far.

"We're going the right direction, we just need to continue doing the right thing behind the wheel to really drive those numbers down," she said.

While recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Minnesota come Aug. 1, driving while impaired is still illegal. Law enforcement will be trained to accurately assess drivers who may be high.