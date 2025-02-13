Suspected water main break floods West 50th Street in southwest Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A suspected water main break is causing a huge mess Thursday morning at a busy southwest Minneapolis intersection.

WCCO's Beret Leone calls the scene "astounding" near the corner of West 50th Street and Penn Avenue South, just a couple blocks south of Lake Harriet, with around a foot to a foot-and-a-half of water pouring out of Paperback Exchange bookstore.

Water is flowing east down West 50th Street for blocks and blocks, and the Minneapolis Fire Department says its unable to turn off the water. Public works crews arrived at the scene at about 5:30 a.m.

The struggle here is when temperatures get below 15 degrees, road salt from the Minneapolis Department of Transportation does not work.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.