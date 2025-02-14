Light snow to make for a messy Valentine's Day evening in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Light snow will make for a messy Valentine's Day evening in the Twin Cities.

A winter weather advisory is in effect between 2 p.m. and midnight Saturday along and east of I-35.

Friday morning will be chilly, but not quite as frigid thanks to clouds that are increasing ahead of our next weak storm system.

Southerly winds with gusts up to 25 mph will help push temperatures into the mid 20s in the afternoon, with snow arriving between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the metro.

The snow will be light, but since it will being falling during the evening commute, the WCCO NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.

Everything tapers off quickly overnight with 1-3 inches of accumulation in the metro, but closer to 3-5 inches into western Wisconsin.

Breezy winds continue through the weekend with temperatures falling from the mid 20s Saturday back into the single digits Sunday.

All of next week remains bitterly cold with wind chills pushing minus 30 degrees each morning, and minus 10 at their best in the afternoon.