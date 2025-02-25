Staffers at Minneapolis VA Medical Center included in Trump's latest federal job cuts

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced another round of job cuts Monday, this time impacting more than 1,400 federal employees.

It comes less than two weeks after the agency cut more than 1,000 positions. The latest round includes bargaining-unit probationary employees who have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment, the agency said.

A former Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee, who wished to remain anonymous, recently shared her experience after being fired. She said she dedicated nearly six years to serving veterans.

"I love working this job, I love serving veterans," she said.

Despite her passion for the role, this employee's position was terminated. She was in her probation period after starting a new role.

In the email she received, the agency said, "Your performance has not met the burden to demonstrate that your further employment at the agency would be in the public interest."

However, her most recent performance review contradicts this, describing her work as "exceptional and outstanding."

"I received an email in my inbox at about four o'clock yesterday and reported it to my supervisor, who had not been informed that I was terminated from my position, so I kind of was the one to let him know that had occurred," she said.

Many employees at the VA are veterans themselves, and the impact of these mass layoffs is being felt throughout the organization.

Union leaders representing thousands of VA staff, including nurses, physicians and technical workers have expressed growing concern over the stress and uncertainty facing the remaining employees.

Jacob Romans, President of AFGE Local 3669, emphasized the crucial role of these workers.

"All of them are necessary to the function of this facility and for veteran care," Romans said.

Christine Shane Beckler, President of AFGE Local 1969, highlighted the emotional toll on VA workers.

"They have been keeping focused at the VA here, keeping focused on their jobs, doing the mission that they are hired to do, but it's been tearing them apart," she said.

The VA maintains that the staff cuts are due to the elimination of "non-mission critical positions," claiming that this move will allow them to redirect over $83 million annually toward healthcare, benefits and services for veterans. However, employees disagree with this characterization.

"This idea that these federal employees are sitting around with our feet up on our desk and that we're wasting the time and energy of the American people... we work hard at our jobs and have a very important mission to support healthcare for veterans," the former employee said.

While federal workers have the option to appeal their terminations, the former employee expressed frustration at the lack of clear communication about her next steps.

Despite this uncertainty, she remains hopeful.

"I'm hopeful that I get to go back into this role because it's truly a role that I love and loved doing and hope to continue doing," she said.