Minneapolis "tulip house" new owner carries on tradition, finds new meaning behind the bulbs

A springtime tradition is safe. The Minneapolis "tulip house" is in bloom yet again after the house was sold last fall.

"It's kind of tradition for us," said Natasha Amos, who lives in the neighborhood.

On a sunny, spring Sunday, it's no surprise to see a crowd fill the sidewalks around Humboldt Avenue and 25th Street in the East Isles neighborhood to view dozens of tulips.

"People are just so excited that it's spring," said Amos.

These blooms are loved by babies, smelled by furry friends and bring out suburban neighbors to the city, including Kathy Cooper from Hopkins.

"When we first discovered this, I think five years ago, we were just in awe of this, so we came every year," said Cooper.

Lovingly known as the Minneapolis "tulip house," its future was uncertain when a new owner moved in last fall, and the tulip bulbs were not included in the sale.

"I was all in to plant the tulips, absolutely, I just wasn't understanding all the layers... First, you have to figure out how to plant it, so you know what to order," said Patty Plourde, who embraced her new responsibility as the new homeowner.

Plourde mapped out her plan to keep things simple her first year attempting the tulip tradition. She says neighbors helped make it possible.

"What I ended up doing was pink, yellow and red color blocks," said Plourde.

"I love how it's a little different than it's always been. They did groups of colors," said Cooper.

Plourde discovered quickly just how special this tradition really is to people.

"People have been coming now for a couple weeks, and there's a lot of stories," said Plourde. "That's when I started to realize, this is more than just planting flowers. People have worked through a lot of things going on in their lives by coming to the tulip house."

Plourde's efforts are appreciated by all who visit.

"I think kudos to them for keeping it alive because I think people are really brought together by these gardens, so I think it was a really kind choice of them to continue," said Julia Schiff, who lives in the neighborhood.

Plourde says she intentionally planted the tulip bulbs to bloom at different times and expects the flowers to last for a few more weeks.

When the tulips are done for the season, she will take the bulbs out of the ground and plant a summer garden.