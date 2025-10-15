Iconic Minneapolis "tulip house" is for sale — without the tulips

It's a sign of spring for many Minneapolis residents, but the East Isles neighborhood home that blooms with hundreds of flowers every year is now up for sale.

The duplex at the corner of West 25th Street and Humboldt Avenue South is listed for $650,000. But it won't include the tulips, which are typically replanted each fall.

The bright hues drew in crowds every year that were eager to see the spring colors and take a few photos. A sign in the garden encouraged visitors to "touch, see, smell."

To deter squirrels, a nearby light pole is adorned with ornaments of squirrels wearing funny costumes. There is also a Little Free Library on the property.

WCCO

According to the listing, the house was built in 1904 and converted into a duplex in 1920. The downstairs unit has two bedrooms and one bath, while the upstairs unit is two stories with three bedrooms and two baths.

Note: The above video first aired on April 24, 2024.