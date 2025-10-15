Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Iconic Minneapolis "tulip house" is for sale — without the tulips

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

It's a sign of spring for many Minneapolis residents, but the East Isles neighborhood home that blooms with hundreds of flowers every year is now up for sale.

The duplex at the corner of West 25th Street and Humboldt Avenue South is listed for $650,000. But it won't include the tulips, which are typically replanted each fall.

The bright hues drew in crowds every year that were eager to see the spring colors and take a few photos. A sign in the garden encouraged visitors to "touch, see, smell." 

To deter squirrels, a nearby light pole is adorned with ornaments of squirrels wearing funny costumes. There is also a Little Free Library on the property.

5p-pkg-spring-in-bloom-wcco59lr.jpg
WCCO

According to the listing, the house was built in 1904 and converted into a duplex in 1920. The downstairs unit has two bedrooms and one bath, while the upstairs unit is two stories with three bedrooms and two baths. 

Note: The above video first aired on April 24, 2024.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue