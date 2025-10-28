Watch CBS News
Minneapolis among 10 "rattiest" cities in U.S., Orkin says

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis has earned its share of honorifics over the years: happiest city in the country, best city for college grads and most neighborly city, to name a few. 

But new data from pest control company Orkin hands Minneapolis an ignoble label: one of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S.

Minneapolis ranks ninth on the list, which is ordered by "new rodent services in owner-occupied residences" in a yearlong period starting Aug. 20, 2024. It's two spots higher than the city ranked last year.

Minneapolis is the only Minnesota city among the 50 listed. Several Wisconsin towns made the list, though: Milwaukee (16), Madison (44) and Eau Claire (46).

Other Midwestern metropolises Detroit (7) and Chicago (2) also made the top 10. Los Angeles took the top spot.

