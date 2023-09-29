Watch CBS News
Minneapolis and Madison are deemed the "most neighborly" cities in the U.S.

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A new list seems to indicate Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the top states in the U.S. when it comes to overall neighborly attitudes.

Minneapolis ranks second on the list from Neighbor.com, which based the rankings on factors such as charitable donations, volunteer work, and crime.

This year's list reflects the core values of unity and neighborliness that make a city truly great.

The only city that ranked higher than Minneapolis was Madison, Wisconsin.

Rounding out the top 5 is Colorado Spings; Sarasota, Florida; and Rochester, New York.

