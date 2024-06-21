Watch CBS News
Minneapolis ranked best city for recent college grads

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis has been ranked the best city for recent college graduates, according to a new study that took into consideration income, rent and social opportunities in cities across the country.

According to the new report released by Zumper, Minneapolis received top scores for the low unemployment rate and the number of restaurants per capita. 

It was also rated among the top third in all the categories that Zumper analyzed, including the number of young people in town, the population of people with bachelor's degrees and the single population.

"The Twin Cities is a desireable location for emerging leaders to enter the workforce while maintaining a lower cost of living," Zumper wrote.

Minneapolis outranked Denver and Seattle, which suffered because their median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was so high. Other best cities for recent grads included Columbus, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Raleigh.

Cities which received the lowest rankings were Boise, Newark, Providence, Augusta, and Laredo. 

Minneapolis was also recently named the happiest city in the United States, in a study that considered metropolitan areas worldwide. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on June 21, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

