Minneapolis selected to host 2029 International Rotary Convention

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis has been selected to host the International Rotary Convention in 2029.

On Monday at 3 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz, International Rotary Vice President Pat Merryweather-Arges, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other leaders are officially announcing the selection.

According to the governor's office, the convention is expected to attract over 15,000 Rotary members from 150 countries to Minneapolis — and generate an economic impact of over $50 million.

This year's convention is being held in Singapore.

Rotary is a service organization with over 1.4 million members and 46,000 clubs.

According to the organization's website, its mission is to "provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders."

