Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent opposes plan to close over a dozen schools

The Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent said Tuesday evening that the district should not move forward with a controversial plan that would have closed more than a dozen schools.

Last month, the district announced three proposals, each of which suggests closing 15 or 16 schools. The schools targeted are operating below capacity. Minneapolis Public Schools also faces budget constraints, and district leaders pointed to the fact that schools receive funding based on enrollment.

The district said the idea was to consolidate services and programs to help more kids, not necessarily to save more money. But the plan has not been very popular.

This is a developing story and will be updated.