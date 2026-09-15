Minneapolis Public Schools to unveil "transformation plan" to address loss of students, budget shortfall

Big changes could be coming to Minneapolis Public Schools, as the district is set to unveil it's "transformation plan" Tuesday evening.

The district is grappling with the loss of thousands of students since the COVID-19 pandemic and a nearly $40 million budget shortfall.

Tuesday evening, the school board will hear options to address budget issues within the district, and it could include school closures as soon as next year.

Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams and her team are set to present three options to the school board that will restructure and transform the district.

In a video shared over the weekend, Sayles-Adams said some recommendations will be "universally celebrated" and others may cause "trepidation."

Sayles-Adams says the alternative though, is worse, including continued budget cuts, schools with too few students and ongoing instability. She says students deserve better.

"A transformed MPS can't fix every issue that public education faces, but we have an opportunity to significantly improve our situation by doing better with what is in our control," said Sayles-Adams. "We've shown time and time again why public education is the heart and foundation of the community. We've also adapted countless times to meet the needs of our students, and we can do it again now."

District leaders say the hefty budget gap is driven by declining enrollment, labor costs, inflation and the expiration of federal pandemic relief funds.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be streamed online.