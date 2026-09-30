Parents push back against plan to close several Minneapolis schools, threaten to leave district

Emotions ran high Wednesday night as parents gathered to talk about a proposal to close some Minneapolis public schools.

The district wants to close 14 to 16 schools because they don't have enough kids. Parents are demanding that school officials not close schools that are working for the kids and the community

"I want y'all to stop the BS," Lataijah Powell said.

Powell delivered an emotional and angry plea at the first of a series of listening sessions for Minneapolis Public Schools staff to hear from the public.

"There's not a lot of talk or information about how this is going to affect our special education babies," Kajvana Sheperd said.

Most of the comments were about the proposed closing of Loring Elementary School.

"Why target something that is actually a safe haven on the north side?" Kelly S. said.

The district has been struggling with declining enrollment for years. Minneapolis Public Schools has buildings for 43,000 students, but has about 30,000 students right now.

In November 2024, the school board estimated 49% of Minneapolis kids go to private schools or open enrolled in other districts. Just under 6,000 Minneapolis students open-enrolled last year; Edina received the most at 828, Robbinsdale at 824, Hopkins at 690 and Columbia Heights at 636.

"I get things from my home constantly from Robbinsdale School District and Brooklyn Park, pulling at us, asking us to come to them and we don't feel our school reaching people who live in our neighborhood," Alissa Harris said.

These parents made it known they will join those leaving if their schools are closed.

"A lot of parents even here today have stated that if this is proceeded and schools are closed, they're going to pull their kids from the district," Sheperd said.

The school staff will be turning over all the comments to the school board members who will make the final decisions about closings.