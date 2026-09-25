Proposals to close Minneapolis schools aimed at reallocating funds, not saving money, leaders say

Plans to close more than a dozen public schools in Minneapolis aren't about saving money. So why do it? That's the question district leaders tried to answer Friday.

Their press conference came after emotional reactions to three proposals announced earlier this month, each of which suggests closing 15 or 16 schools. The schools targeted are operating below capacity. Minneapolis Public Schools also faces budget constraints, and district leaders pointed to the fact that schools receive funding based on enrollment.

"Having fewer schools with low enrollment means we can spend more on direct student-facing staff and less on administrative and operational overhead," said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams.

The district said it fielded several questions about how much money would be saved by closing schools. It released numbers Friday, saying MPS' general fund cost is about $217.5 million this year. After the proposed closures, the general fund cost would actually rise to between $218.9 million and $ 220.9 million. After accounting for savings in utilities and transportation costs, the district would only save between $720,000 and $2.3 million.

Essentially, the district's operating expenses wouldn't change despite closing 16 schools. Instead of cutting costs, the goal is to reallocate the money.

"Had the goal been simply expense reduction or to minimize how much would be spent, there wouldn't be any addition of positions," said Ryan Strack, senior executive officer.

The proposed added positions at the remaining schools include more counselors, behavior support staff and academic intervention support. Money would also be spent to ensure schools have a wider variety of course choices, arts programs and better access to extracurricular activities.

Leaders said the plan is based on feedback from families, which they believe is the key to increasing enrollment.

"Families are looking for consistent, reliable staffing and programming year over year so that we're not going into each year wondering if there could be a change in teacher or some kind of change in a program," said Deputy Superintendent Ty Thompson. "We want all of the variety of academic and social-emotional supports that surrounding districts have."

About 86-88% of students wouldn't experience any change of school or boundary, leaders said. Of the students who will experience a change, Thompson estimated about 200 of them might opt out of the district.

"We hope that no families choose to leave us," she said.

In order to increase enrollment, Thompson said the district will prioritize early entry, increased choice of schools across MPS, strong academic programming and targeted outreach so Minneapolis families are aware of the enhancements.

"Our goal is to retain every student and create schools that offer consistent and reliable high-quality student experiences year over year," she said.

The district also addressed reports that closing the schools was partly to fill a $39.7 million budget gap. Leaders clarified that the budget gap was for the current school year and was taken care of earlier this summer.

"That gap was closed in June when the school board approved a balanced budget without the use of any one-time funds," said Strack.

When asked about the potential that teachers and other staff could be laid off, the district wouldn't give an estimate. A spokesperson said it all depends on which proposal the school board chooses and enrollment at each school, among other variables.

The school board can vote on the proposals as early as Nov. 10. Sayles-Adams says it is up to the board whether the vote is delayed.

Visit the district's website to learn more about the proposals. The link provides the dates, times and locations for upcoming community meetings where families can provide feedback. There's also an online survey.

Read more details about leaders aimed to clarify Friday on the school transformation webpage.