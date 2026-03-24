TSA workers' union, Minneapolis-St. Paul Int'l Airport travelers speak out against possible ICE presence

Transportation Security Administration officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are still reporting to work despite going unpaid during the latest federal shutdown, while their union is also raising concerns about the idea of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents being used to help at airport checkpoints.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says more than 3,200 TSA officers missed work on Monday. More than 450 have quit altogether since the latest partial government shutdown began.

Neal Gosman, treasurer of American Federation of Government Employees Local 899, said this is the third shutdown of the fiscal year, and some TSA workers are struggling to cover basic expenses.

"Attitudes and feelings among TSA officers range from anxiety, to resentment, to outright anger," Gosman said.

He said some workers are already falling behind on rent or mortgage payments and are also facing other bills, including taxes, while continuing to show up for work.

Even so, he said MSP's TSA officers are still focused on doing their jobs and keeping passengers moving safely through security.

"We're very serious about our job here. We were trying to do the right thing and trying to get people on airplanes safely," Gosman said.

While some airports around the country have seen major delays during the shutdown, that hasn't happened at MSP. Gosman said he could not fully explain why it's avoided the kinds of backups seen elsewhere, but said officers here remain committed to the work.

He also pushed back on the idea of ICE agents being brought in to help at checkpoints.

"TSA operates under a standard operating procedure that is very respectful of passengers and their rights and of the law," Gosman said. "We are not law enforcement officers. We are security screeners."

He said ICE agents are not trained for TSA screening work and have a different mission entirely.

"They have a totally different mission in the world, and there's not much they can do at the checkpoint that would make the checkpoint better," Gosman said.

He said TSA has learned over the years that calm checkpoints are more secure, and added chaos or intimidation can make it harder for officers to identify problems.

Travelers at MSP echoed those concerns. Linda Phipps, who arrived at the airport hours early for a flight, said she and her family had been watching reports of long lines and staffing issues at other airports during the shutdown.

She said bringing ICE agents into airport operations would only make the situation worse.

"They're not qualified. ICE is not qualified to do TSA," said Linda Phipps.

Another traveler said ICE agents stepping in would likely distract trained TSA officers instead of helping them.

"So not only is it going to not help, it's probably going to get in the way of the ones that have to be here doing their jobs," the traveler said.

Passengers and community groups have also been offering support to TSA workers at MSP, including food and gas cards. Gosman said that help is appreciated, but said the real solution is for the federal government to act.

"Congress and the [Trump] administration need to do their jobs, and they need to fund this organization and pay us," Gosman said.

Don Phipps, another traveler, couldn't agree more.

"Let's say the next time … these budget things happen, that the pay to Congress stops and their benefits stop until they resolve it," said Don Phipps. "And you'd find this wouldn't happen again."