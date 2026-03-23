Markwayne Mullin confirmed as DHS secretary in 54-45 Senate vote

Washington — The Senate confirmed Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, finalizing President Trump's shakeup of DHS following months of scrutiny of Kristi Noem's leadership.

In a 54-45 vote, the Senate confirmed Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who's been in the Senate since 2023. Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico voted in favor of Mullin's confirmation. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the sole Republican to oppose Mullin.

The upheaval at DHS culminated in Noem's ouster as secretary earlier this month. Noem's handling of two deadly shootings by federal agents during the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis in January prompted criticism from Democrats and Republicans and kickstarted an impasse over funding for the agency that has persisted. But it was criticism over Noem's advertising spending at a congressional hearing days before her ouster that appeared to seal her fate.

Mullin will take over DHS at a critical period, with the shutdown of the department nearing 40 days. Democrats have opposed funding DHS without reforms to its immigration enforcement agencies. But the two sides have appeared more willing to engage in recent weeks, especially as TSA staffing shortages have snarled air travel and increased pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal. Senators have been negotiating with White House border czar Tom Homan, but Mullin could take on a leading role in the talks going forward.

Mullin said at his confirmation hearing last week that his leadership will differ from Noem's. He said his style is "empowering people." And he indicated that agents will be required to secure judicial warrants to enter homes and businesses, marking a key change from DHS' previous position.

Asked Monday about what changes he wants to see at DHS under Mullin, the president told reporters that "he's going to be fantastic. He'll make his own changes."

"He's a fantastic guy," Mr. Trump said. "I think he's just the right guy."

In the Senate, Mullin has served as a key communicator between the upper and lower chamber, as well as the White House. Before coming to the Senate, Mullin represented Oklahoma in the House for a decade. The 48-year-old business owner and former MMA fighter has been known to work across the aisle and has strong relationships with some Democrats, which Heinrich and Fetterman have cited for their support.

Heinrich said in a statement Sunday that he and Mullin have "a very honest and constructive working relationship." He stressed that Mullin is "not someone who can simply be bullied into changing his views," adding that he looks forward to having a DHS secretary who doesn't "take their orders" from the White House.

"This is going to surprise some people, but I consider Markwayne Mullin a friend," Heinrich said. "We often disagree and when we do, we work to find whatever common ground we share."

For Mullin, it was support from a Democrat that allowed his nomination to move forward. Paul, the sole Republican to oppose Mullin's confirmation, chairs the committee that conducted his confirmation hearing. He wasted no time conveying his distaste for Mullin, quickly calling him out at the hearing for allegedly calling him a "freaking snake," along with saying he understood why a neighbor attacked Paul in 2017. Paul questioned whether "someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force."

Paul ultimately voted against advancing Mullin's nomination out of the committee, but Fetterman provided the key vote allowing it to move forward.

Mullin's confirmation opens a seat in the Senate, which Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to quickly fill by appointing a replacement. Stitt is widely expected to tap Alan Armstrong, an oil and gas executive, who would serve in the Senate until voters select a replacement to serve out the remainder of Mullin's term.