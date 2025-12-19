MSP Airport expects 1.8 million travelers this holiday season

Friday is the big lift-off day for travel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

During the days around the Thanksgiving holiday, MSP saw nearly half a million people come through the airport — and they estimate this holiday season will be nearly as busy.

Travel experts say there's a roughly 18-day window starting Friday through the first week of January where things will be steady at MSP.

Jeff Lea, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, told WCCO they are expecting about 1.8 million people to come through the airport during that time span, whether it's leaving, connecting or arriving.

Lea says unlike the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, where the government shutdown led to fewer air traffic controllers and cancelled flights, they won't be seeing those problems during Christmas and New Year's.

And if the weather complies, this holiday travel season will be busier than last year's.

"We are going to see pockets of very busy volumes today and certainly the day after Christmas and the Sunday that follows," Lea said. "They are going to be really busy with over 50,000 people coming through the checkpoints. On the roadways there will be pockets of congestion in peak periods."

Lea says the busiest times at MSP are between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., so as always, he recommends checking in for your flight online and arriving early.