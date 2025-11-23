Kristi Noem delivers bonus checks to some MSP Airport TSA employees in move union calls "illegal"

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem returned to the Twin Cities on Sunday for the second time in a month.

Noem stopped at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to deliver bonus checks to select TSA officers.

"We have just endured the longest government shutdown in American history. It was 43 days where our federal government was shut down," Noem said.

In an effort to thank those who continued to work without pay during the shutdown, Noem hand delivered $10,000 bonus checks to 48 TSA employees who work at MSP Airport.

"Ten-thousand dollars is going to help out a lot," said TSA officer Jonathan Pringle.

Alex Garcia has worked for TSA at the airport for 14 years.

"One of the reasons I continue with the sacrifice is to ensure the safety of the traveling public," Garcia said. "Ever since my service in the Marine Corp., I was called to something bigger than me."

Employee Steven Grubb said he struggled to afford basic needs during the shutdown.

"The bane of my existence coming here everyday, driving here 45 minutes, was the distance to 'empty' on my vehicle, and so I'm very grateful to everyone and I'm very grateful for this bonus," Grubb said.

Local 899 Airport Screeners Union argues these bonuses are illegal and only rewarded 7% of the MSP workforce. In a statement, union treasurer Neal Gosman said in part: "Nearly every TSO showed up consistently to maintain the security of the travelling public during the shutdown. The process of making these awards completely bypassed local management involvement and participation with the union."

WCCO asked Noem why some staff were excluded from the bonus, and she said they went to staff nominated for the reward.

"Those nominations happen at the local level, where they serve and the individuals that they work with, also their leadership team," Noem said. "It's been applied equally across the department."

The union says they are donating more than $2,000 across local food shelves in Midwest states where they serve, including Minnesota. They said this donation is to thank TSO employees who worked during the shutdown.