Many flights canceled, delayed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to global Microsoft outage

MINNEAPOLIS — The global Microsoft outage is causing mass flight cancellations and delays nationwide Friday morning, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The global Microsoft outage is also causing technical difficulties at WCCO amid the outage caused by a CrowdStrike software glitch.

Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission says some flights were able to depart early Friday morning, while many others were delayed or canceled.

Lines at @mspairport right now as the airport is also impact by the massive tech #outage this morning. Anyone flying out should reach out directly to your airline for flight status. Do not rely on the monitors or MSP website as airlines aren’t able to update them @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FkvlRsXP56 — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) July 19, 2024

"If you come out here, you may experience long wait times," Lea said.

He says MSP's website and departure boards are also impacted.

"Information like our flight screens haven't been updated because of those issues and so it may not be as reliable, even the MSP Airport website may not be as reliable," Lea said. "There's interconnected systems, communication systems and reservation systems and the like that may be impacted. And so airlines are impacted and some have put a ground stop to their flights."

Lea urges customers to contact their airline directly for the latest updates before heading to MSP.

"Whether 1-800 number, their app or their website. Those modes will have the latest information," he said. "We don't want people to get congested on our roadways, parking ramps, certainly (inside the terminals). A lot of these folks have flights out this morning, they may still see cancellations, delays as they get through the checkpoint, we don't know. If you can save yourself time and handle that or get the latest information from home, that would be much easier for everybody."

Lea also wants travelers to be prepared for a "domino effect," similar to what occurs during winter storm cancelations.

"Even as IT systems maybe get back online, which we're very hopeful, it could have a ripple effect in the schedule well into the day, or evening or beyond," he said.



