Minneapolis police car involved in crash, both officers expected to be OK

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis police officers were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after their squad car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Chicago Avenue and Ninth Street South.

Police say the two officers were driving with their lights and sirens activated when the collied with another car — a security vehicle.

The driver of the security vehicle, who was the only one inside of it during the crash, was not injured.

Minneapolis traffic investigations responded to the scene. Minneapolis police will investigate the accident.