1 killed, 2 others injured in Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — One man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A short time later, two men arrived at separate hospitals, both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the two men were injured at the same south Minneapolis intersection.

Officials say preliminary information indicates that a group got into a verbal argument, and someone fired their weapon.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. No one has been arrested.