Watch CBS News
Crime

1 killed, 2 others injured in Minneapolis shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 31, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Aug. 31, 2024 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS — One man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening.

Minneapolis police say they were called to the intersection of Lake Street and Park Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A short time later, two men arrived at separate hospitals, both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the two men were injured at the same south Minneapolis intersection.

Officials say preliminary information indicates that a group got into a verbal argument, and someone fired their weapon.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. No one has been arrested.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.