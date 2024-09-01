1 dead, 1 injured in south Minneapolis shooting Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in south Minneapolis late Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South around 10:47 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene.

Another man in his 20s suffered from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

Police say preliminary information indicates the two men were part of a group walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police say the possible suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous.