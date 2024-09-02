Watch CBS News
1 killed in shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. near 13th Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Responding officers found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said "an uncooperative and hostile crowd" gathered while officers tried to provide the man with medical aid, but more officers arrived and dispersed the crowd.

Police do not yet know what led to the shooting, but said a group was gathered in the area before it occurred. No one has been arrested.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

